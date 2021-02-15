China’s 3rd vaccine enters Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has become the 1st country in the whole world as a recipient of the third Chinese vaccine “ZF2001” to boost up its COVID-19 vaccination drive, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

Before, Pakistan has already welcomed CanSino and Sinopharm.The third Chinese Vaccine is being co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biologic Pharmacy Co. Ltd, and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved ZF2001’s last stage trails usually called Phase III Clinical Trials in order to pave its way for emergency use authentication shortly. University of Health SciDr Shehnoor Azhar said,“With its reliability and performance against new COVID-19 variants, it seems to be very effective in triggering immunity response.”