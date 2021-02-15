close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 15, 2021

Anaesthesiologist found dead in hospital restroom

National

Our Correspondent
February 15, 2021

LAHORE: An anaesthesiologist was found dead in the restroom of a local hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dr Arsalan Ali Malik. Police are trying to ascertain whether the doctor committed suicide or was murdered. The police have collected evidence from the spot and shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

