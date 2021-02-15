Anaesthesiologist found dead in hospital restroom

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: An anaesthesiologist was found dead in the restroom of a local hospital on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Dr Arsalan Ali Malik. Police are trying to ascertain whether the doctor committed suicide or was murdered. The police have collected evidence from the spot and shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.