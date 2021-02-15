Previous govt deliberately created economic crisis: expert

ISLAMABAD: Renowned economic expert, Dr Ashfaq Hassan, said on Sunday the economic crisis the country had to face was deliberately orchestrated by the previous government.

In an interview, he said when the political party leading the government in 2017 realised that it would not come to power due to Panama Leaks, it deliberately made the economic situation worse.

Ashfaq Hassan said he had written in an article published in Dec 2017 in an English language magazine that the way the economic situation was being aggravated, it seemed that the country was being pushed towards International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that Panama leaks had already surfaced at that time.

"I am not any political person. I think that the government of that time had come under heavy pressure due to Panama," he said, adding that when the Panama trial was going on and the media was giving 24-hour coverage to it, the political party heading the government had realised that it was difficult for it to come to power in the next elections.

So they though that they should make the situation worse to make it hard for the coming government to manage, he added.

He said it was right of the opposition to criticise the government; however, he advised, it was better for it not to speak on economy.

Explaining how that government made things worse, he said that imports of the country, which were around $41 billion till 2015-16, started increasing at fast pace, adding that had that government wished, the surge could have been stopped.

He said the government allowed imports of every type of luxury items, which even included food for dogs and cats, shampoos, cheese, chocolates, mobile phones and vehicles.