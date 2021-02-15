Another 2 COVID-19 deaths, 99 test positive

Islamabad : Another two deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 have been registered from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,099 while 99 new patients have been confirmed positive from the region taking the tally to 55,333 on Sunday.

It is important that an increase in the number of confirmed patients reported from the twin cities is being witnessed for the last five to six days particularly the positivity rate has been on a significant rise from the federal capital.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the weekly percentage graph for the COVID-19 diagnosed cases from ICT show a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent for the last week that was 1.5 per cent in the previous week. A slight rise has been observed though the health department’s teams are keeping a close check on the disease trend, he said.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the virus claimed one more life from ICT taking the death toll to 485 while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 42,590 after confirmation of 77 cases in the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 40736 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease in the federal capital has got to 1,369.

Meanwhile, another patient from the Rawalpindi district has lost life due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 614. After confirmation of another 22 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients who tested positive from the district reached 12743 of which 11931 patients have recovered.

According to the district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 38 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Sunday while 160 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were in home isolation.