Mon Feb 15, 2021
February 15, 2021

24 shops sealed

Lahore

LAHORE: The city district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs60,000 fine on violation of coronavirus SOPs here Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the district administration, AC Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants and imposed Rs20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs10,000 on SOPs violations.

