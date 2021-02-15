24 shops sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: The city district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs60,000 fine on violation of coronavirus SOPs here Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the district administration, AC Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants and imposed Rs20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs10,000 on SOPs violations.