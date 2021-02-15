close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
February 15, 2021

UET teaching staff elections today

Lahore

February 15, 2021

LAHORE : The annual election of Teaching Staff Association of the Universty of Engineering and Techology (UET) Lahore will be held on Monday (today). Democratic and United panel are facing each other in the election. Dr Tanveer Qasim is candidate for TSA president from Democratic panel while Dr Amjad is the candidate for president from the United panel. The polling will continue from 9am to 4pm.

