David Anjum paid tributes

LAHORE : A memorial service by the family of David Anjum, an iconic figure in Christian community and a prolific writer, artiste, director and social entity, who died on Feb 9, was held at St Peter’s Church, Waris Road on Sunday.

David Anjum’s family, his close associates, his long-time friends from different walks of life, including the TV artistes, lawyers, social personalities from Pakistan and abroad, expressed their heartfelt impressions about the great man who had been a great source of inspiration and comfort, not only for his family and Christian Community, but also for countless poor, destitute and needy people throughout his life.

Those who spoke about David Anjum’s life and his contribution towards the wellbeing of society, the needy people and the family and friends included Asjad Ghani, M Fayyaz, Rashid Mehmood, William Shehzad, the eldest son of David Anjum, Sohail Rumi, Saifullah, Asim, Zaman Khan and granddaughter of the departed soul Emma John.

The speakers paid rich tributes to the departed soul for his love for humanity and his honesty in his work and his dealings with his family, friends, colleagues and general public.