80 POs arrested last week

LAHORE : The Punjab Highway Patrol last week arrested 80 proclaimed offenders and three court absconders.

PHP also registered 183 cases against the persons involved in violation of traffic laws. According to a PHP spokesman, PHP officials registered 70 cases on using fake and illegal number plates on vehicles and four cases on violations of Sound System Act. Police arrested 77 drivers on installing prohibited gas cylinders in the vehicles. As many as 81 cases of illegal weapons and its exhibition, 96 cases of narcotics and liquor were also registered.

PHP teams seized 2,624 litre liquor and 28,197 gram chars. The officials seized illegal weapons, including four Kalashnikovs, four riffles, 18 guns and 53 pistols.

Moreover, the patrolling police extended help to 2,407 people on roads. The officials also reunited 11 missing children with their parents.

Meanwhile, Sheikhupura police claimed to have arrested four A-category proclaimed offenders (POs), busted a three-member robbers’ gang and arrested 13 accused involved in various crimes.According to a spokesman, the police recovered stolen goods worth Rs700,000, six weapons, including rifles, pistols, 100 litres of liquor and several kites from the gangsters.

The Factory Area police busted a three-member dacoit gang during a special operation and recovered three motorcycles, 17 mobile phones, two pistols and Rs150,000 in cash from them.

In the second operation, seven gamblers namely Shahid, Amir, Ishtiaq, Asif, Asim, Sohail and Qasim were arrested and Rs30,000 and six mobile phones were recovered from them. In the ongoing operation, Ferozwala police teams arrested four A-category accused Shakeel, Irfan, Tanveer and Ibrahim and recovered two pistols and several bullets from the accused identified as Adnan and Shakeel.

The police arrested two accused and recovered many kites and strings from them.

performance: Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report here on Sunday.

Over 130 platoons were dispatched on daily basis and more than 250 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. During the last week, 109 personnel of Operations Wing, 55 of Security Division and 91 personnel of Private Security companies were given fire practice at the firing range. The Judicial Wing produced 3,806 accused from district Lahore and 65 accused from other districts safely in various courts.

Dolphin, PRU: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) showed immediate response to all the 314 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Dolphin and PRU helped as many as 28 people on different roads and checked 2,892 vehicles, 430,000 motorbikes and 300,000 people. As many as 218 motorbikes and 11 vehicles were impounded and 235 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents.

Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 13 persons on charges of wheeling, fireworks and kite flying.