Minister stresses promotion of harmony, peace

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has stressed the need for unity and religious harmony to counter the challenges posed to the nation by the enemy. Addressing an interfaith conference, organised by the National Peace Committee Pakistan at Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Sunday, he said the government’s priority was to promote peace, religious harmony and tolerance.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to establish a peaceful environment across the country. He said that for promotion of interfaith harmony, all stakeholders would have to work together. Criticising the Narendra Modi government, he said all minorities in India were facing atrocities at the hands of the Hindus majority.

Noor-ul-Haq also stressed the need for extending complete support to Pakistan armed forces in their endeavour to root out terrorism and extremism from the country. Our armed forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for restoration of peace, he added.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said morality and human rights were an essential component of every religion and today’s conference would spread the message of unity, harmony and peace. He said the Punjab government had taken many steps for creating interfaith harmony and such conferences promote patience, kindness, forgiveness and tolerance among masses in a positive manner.

Other speakers also expressed their views and acknowledged the government’s efforts for freedom of religion and promotion of peace.

They condemned the violation of humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces and prayed for prosperity and development of the country. They lauded the services of religious scholars for promoting the message of peace and harmony in society. —APP

Correspondent adds: PTI deputy secretary information of central Punjab Rana Akthar Hussain has said PTI’s victory and PML’s (N)) defeat is obvious in by-elections.

He said, “Corruption and lies are hallmarks of PML (N)). Maryam Nawaz will face defeat despite her efforts to deceive voters in by-elections. Politics of compromise for 40 years has badly damaged Pakistan’s affairs. Public knows better that these opposition parties are responsible for all challenges Pakistan facing today. They are also responsible for worst economy. People have rejected fake slogans of PDM and other opposition parties.”

Talking to party workers in a PTI office, Rana Akthar Hussain said PDM and Nawaz Sharif both have a dark future.

Senate election results will bury the politics of this corrupt gang. Opposition is trying to seek NRO through public rallies and protests but no one will give it NRO and it will be held accountable, he said.

praised: Chairman Pakistan Jamhoori League Rana Zaman Saeed while demanding a ban on politicians who criticise Pakistan Army alleged that Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders are conspiring to make the army controversial.

He said such people do not deserve forgiveness and they should be held accountable.

Talking to the party’s central secretary general Sohail Ahmed and others here on Sunday, Rana Zaman said that the army had sacrificed thousands of lives in the war on terror and for peace building.

The whole nation salutes their courage and sacrifice. Unfortunately, some people are criticising the army just to appease India. The Supreme Court of Pakistan should take notice and ban Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of PML-N for criticising armed forces, he said. He maintained the credit for establishing peace in Pakistan also goes to the armed forces and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.