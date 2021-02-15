Nine-year-old boy shot dead as man fires at bridegroom

A man who was upset over his former fiancée’s marriage shot at her new husband in the wee hours of Sunday, but the suspect’s senseless attack not only injured the bridegroom but also left a minor boy dead.

Jackson police officials said that the newly married couple, the groom’s minor cousin, the bride’s friend and the driver were returning from the wedding hall in a car when the attack was carried out.

“The incident took place shortly after they had left the wedding hall and were on their way home after Rukhsati,” the groom’s father told the media. “The wedding guests had been setting off firecrackers in celebration when the assailant took advantage of the situation and fired a single shot.”

He said that the suspect had targeted the bridegroom, but the minor lost his life and saved the groom’s. “It was very unfortunate. The boy had been in another car, but the groom asked him to travel with them. He’d been sitting in the groom’s lap when the attack happened.”

Police said that the single shot fired by the suspect first hit the boy, adding that the bullet then exited the minor’s body and hit the groom in the abdomen.

The driver said that the incident was brought to their notice when people started shouting that the groom had been wounded. The victims were taken to the Ziauddin Hospital in Clifton. Doctors pronounced the boy dead on arrival, while the groom’s condition is now out of danger.

Police said that the boy’s name was Sudhesh Sher Nawaz, and that he was only nine years old and a student of grade III. They said that the deceased hailed from Thatta and was the groom’s cousin.

Officials said that the boy and his family had come to Karachi to attend the wedding. The family took his body away with them to Thatta, where he was laid to rest at a graveyard in Makli, they added.

Police identified the bridegroom as 23-year-old Asfandyar Omar Khan, a student of BCom final year. His family accused Shahid Akhtar Hussain, son of the bride’s paternal uncle, for the incident.

They said that the suspect came close to the bridegroom’s car on foot and fired a single shot intending to kill the groom, following which he fled from the scene of the crime.

According to the police and the family, the new bride had been engaged to the suspect until around six years ago, when their families broke off the engagement over family disputes. They said that the suspect sold fruit on a pushcart near Masan Chowk.

SHO Malik Adil said that the suspect’s father is working in Saudi Arabia, adding that the suspect has gone into hiding. Police have registered a case against the suspect on the complaint of the deceased boy’s father under the sections of murder and attempted murder.