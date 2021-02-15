close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
February 15, 2021

Aston Villa, Arsenal clash postponed

February 15, 2021

LONDON: Aston Villa’s Women’s Super League fixture against Arsenal has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

A statement on the club website read: “Following an inspection this morning, the surface at the Banks’s Stadium was deemed unplayable. A new date will be confirmed in due course.” Arsenal are fourth in the Super League, nine points behind third-placed Manchester United with two games in hand, while Villa are 10th.

