Aston Villa, Arsenal clash postponed

LONDON: Aston Villa’s Women’s Super League fixture against Arsenal has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
A statement on the club website read: “Following an inspection this morning, the surface at the Banks’s Stadium was deemed unplayable. A new date will be confirmed in due course.” Arsenal are fourth in the Super League, nine points behind third-placed Manchester United with two games in hand, while Villa are 10th.