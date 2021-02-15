Springboks captain Kolisi quits Stormers, linked to Sharks

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi announced on Sunday that he is leaving the Stormers after 11 years with the Cape Town franchise.

While the 29-year-old loose forward did not say which team he might join, there has been speculation that it will be the Durban-based Sharks.

Kolisi offered no explanation, either, as to why he is leaving the only professional team he has played for, graduating from the under-19 side to the Currie Cup and Super Rugby squads.

A Stormers source told AFP that the Springboks skipper was among several players who were unhappy with recent developments at the financially troubled franchise.

After lengthy talks, Stormers officials recently failed to clinch a deal with an American company, MVM Holdings, who subsequently bought a 51 per cent controlling share in the Sharks.

“I would like to thank everybody for what has been an incredible time in my life in which I have grown as a rugby player and a person,” Kolisi said in statement. Stormers coach John Dobson said: “Siya Kolisi will always be a Stormers legend. His story is well known throughout the world and everyone here is grateful to have played a role in it.

“We would have loved for Siya to stay and finish his career where it started, but we wish him all the best.”

Kolisi dreamt of winning the Currie Cup this year with Western Province—the name the Stormers use in domestic competitions—but they flopped at home to the Sharks in the semi-finals.