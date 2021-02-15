Long processes

Even after 73 years of independence, we are yet to learn the meaning and importance of surnames. Last week, I visited the Saddar passport office to apply for my granddaughter’s passport who is just seven months old. She was accompanied by her parents. When my son told the data operator to write our surname, he refused to comply and wrote my son’s name instead – our surname is mentioned on our CNICs as well. These officers need to know the difference between a father’s name and surname. Then, the data operator demanded the original B form which my son, unfortunately, had forgotten to bring. He, however, had a photocopy. He was made to go home and bring the original copy which took almost one hour. The data operator could have verified the photocopy of the form from his system because he had full access to the official data of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

After completing all processes, the officer refused to accept my granddaughter’s passport form and asked my son to get it attested by a 17-grade government officer. This process of attestation delayed the form submission by one whole day as the submission counter closes at 1pm. Will the interior minister take notice of the above issues and bring some improvement?

M Rafique Zakaria

Karachi