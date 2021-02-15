Pakistan to get 17m AZ vaccine doses ‘before April’

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission announced on Sunday that Pakistan will receive 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine before April.

According to a statement from the Commission, the country will also receive an additional 10 million doses of the vaccine before June, Geo.tv reported. The vaccine will provide protection against coronavirus to more than eight million people.

The chief of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Asad Umar, had earlier said Covax indicated a supply of up to 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for Pakistan in the first half of this year. “Good news on Covid vaccine front. Received a letter from Covax of [an] indicative supply of up to 17 million doses of AstraZeneca in 1st half [of] 2021,” Umar had wrote on Twitter.

The Covax platform has notified a list of countries, including Pakistan, that will get Covid doses. The initiative has planned enough doses for dozens of countries to immunise more than 3 per cent of their populations by mid-year.

A statement said the initial distribution was in line with a target “to protect the most vulnerable groups such as health care workers” in the first half of the year”.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is more suitable for developing countries as it can be stored in a normal fridge for six months, making it much easier to distribute. It was first approved for emergency use by the United Kingdom government.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid has said the government would endeavour to cover big chunk of population with free-of-cost coronavirus vaccine till the end of 2021 and ordered additional doses of the jab.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan had approved China’s CanSino Biologics Inc’s (CanSinoBIO) Covid -19 vaccine for emergency use, which was useful and effective, adding the government was also finalising further deals to buy vaccines developed by China-based pharmaceutical companies Sinovac and CanSino Biologics.

“We have set a target to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating 70 million people by the end of the current year, however, we are hopeful of achieving the target by November,” she added. She said the government had been trying its best to get more vaccine doses, adding, once the frontline workers and people over the age of 65 were vaccinated, they would move to vaccinate those who were between 60 and 65 years of age. Ms Hamid made it clear that Covid -19 vaccine would be administered free of cost at public health facilities.

“The vaccine will be administered in a phased process, with 0.5 million health care workers in the first phase of its campaign, while 9.5 million people above 60 years age will get doses in second phase of the vaccination drive,” she said.

“The vaccine will not be given to children, pregnant women and those who were out of clinical trials until safety is assured, following which the scope of vaccination will be expanded to cover other groups,” she added.