Fahmida pays surprise visit to PSB centre

KARACHI: The federal minister for IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza paid a surprise visit to the PSB-owned coaching centre in Karachi to examine its condition the other day, 'The News' learnt on Sunday.

Sources said that more than 50 green trees had been chopped down at the centre. When the report reached the minister, she expressed her annoyance and visited the centre a few ago, the sources said. The official responsible for felling trees has been suspended.

These trees were planted a couple of years ago as Rafiq Pirzada took much interest in the greenery at the centre.

It may be noted here that these days the national coaching centre is running without its director. The acting director Rafiq Pirzada has retired.

Due to the absence of a director, several important matters such as the coaching centre's official work, proposed sports development work, and other things are affected. Maintenance and arrangements of sports activities have also been affected, the visitors who use the sports facilities said.