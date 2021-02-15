Umer wins WAPDA Golf tournament

LAHORE: Umer Khokhar from Rawalpindi Golf Club won the 3rd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament after leading the board on all three days at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club.

The results of winners in different categories are as follows:

Veteran: Javed A. Khan (Gymkhana) - 1st gross and Ismail Qureshi (Gymkhana) - 1st net.

Ladies: Suneyah Osama (PAF) – 1st gross and Zaib un Nisa (WAPDA) – 1st net.

Seniors: Col Rustam Ali Chatta (Garrison) – 1st gross and Maj Gen Sajjad Rasool (Garrison) – 1st net.

Invitational: Col Shokat Abbas – 1st gross and Lt Gen Muhammad Hilal Hussain -1st net. Amateurs: M Nasir Irshad (Gymkhana) – 1st net.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.