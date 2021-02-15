West Indies sweep Bangladesh Test series 2-0

Ag AFP

DHAKA: Rahkeem Cornwall took centre stage as spinners picked up all 10 wickets in the West Indies’s 17-run victory over Bangladesh in the second and final Test on Sunday to complete a series whitewash.

Cornwall took 4-105 while Kraigg Brathwaite (3-25) and Jomel Warrican (3-47) grabbed the remaining wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 on the fourth day.

Mehidy Hasan hit two sixes and three fours late in the day to add drama after the hosts lost their ninth wicket but the West Indies kept their cool to deny them a come-from-behind win.

The tourists, missing most of their top stars who feared travelling during the coronavirus pandemic, jumped with joy after Cornwall took a catch at slip off Warrican to dismiss Mehidy for 31 and end the innings.

Set a target of 231 runs, opener Tamim Iqbal hit a quickfire 50 and put on 59 with Soumya Sarkar (13).

Brathwaite removed both openers before Cornwall and Warrican put the West Indies in control.

“I would say this is a team effort. The one-day team didn’t do well. But we had some plans and came on top,” said Brathwaite.

The West Indies had lost the ODI series 3-0.

“Coming over here with all the protocols in place, it is huge,” he added.

“Very thankful for this opportunity. I’m very proud of the boys. It means everything back home.”

Brathwaite broke through off his first delivery as Soumya departed with an edge ricocheting off the gloves of wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva before flying to Cornwall at slip.

Tamim raced to a fifty off 43 balls — including nine fours — before giving Shayne Moseley a catch at short cover.

Warrican claimed Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (26) and Mushfiqur Rahim (14), while Cornwall got rid of Mohammad Mithun (10) and Liton Das (22).

“When you lose, it is always disappointing,” said Mominul.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

West Indies 1st innings 409 all out (Joshua Da Silva 92, Abu Jayed 4-98)

Bangladesh 1st innings 296 all out

West Indies 2nd innings (overnight 41-3)

Kraigg Brathwaite c Liton b Nayeem 6

John Campbell b Taijul 18

Shayne Moseley c Mithun b Mehidy 7

Nkrumah Bonner b Nayeem 38

Jomel Warrican lbw Jayed 2

Kyle Mayers lbw Jayed 6

Jermaine Blackwood st Liton b Taijul 9

Joshua Da Silva c Soumya b Taijul 20

Alzarri Joseph c Najmul b Taijul 9

Rahkeem Cornwall c Mushfiqur b

Nayeem 1

Shannon Gabriel not out 1

Extras 0

Total (all out; 52.5 overs) 117

Fall: 1-11 (Brathwaite), 2-20 (Moseley), 3-39 (Campbell), 4-50 (Warrican), 5-62 (Mayers), 6-73 (Blackwood), 7-104 (Da Silva), 8-114 (Joseph), 9-116 (Bonner), 10-117 (Cornwall)

Bowling: Taijul 21-4-36-4, Nayeem 15.5-5-34-3, Mehidy 6-1-15-1, Jayed 10-4-32-2

Bangladesh 2nd innings

Tamim Iqbal c Moseley b Brathwaite 50

Soumya Sarkar c Cornwall b Brathwaite 13

Najmul Hossain c Moseley b Cornwall 11

Mominul Haque c Cornwall b Warrican 26

Mushfiqur Rahim c Da Silva b Warrican 14

Mohammad Mithun c Moseley b

Cornwall 10

Liton Das c Joshua Da Silva b Cornwall 22

Mehidy Hasan c Cornwall b Warrican 31

Taijul Islam lbw Cornwall 8

Nayeem Hasan lbw Brathwaite 14

Abu Jayed not out 0

Extras (b8, lb 4, nb2) 14

Total (all out; 61.3 overs) 213

Fall: 1-59 (Soumya), 2-70 (Tamim), 3-78 (Najmul), 4-101 (Mushfiqur), 5-115 (Mithun), 6-147 (Mominul), 7-153 (Liton), 8-163 (Taijul), 9-188 (Nayeem), 10-213 (Mehidy)

Bowling: Cornwall 30-5-105-4, Joseph 2-0-16-0, Gabriel 2-0-8-0, Warrican 16.3-4-47-3 (nb2) Brathwaite 11-1-25-3

Result: West Indies win by 17 runs

Man of the Match: R Cornwall (WI)

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN). TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)