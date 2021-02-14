No ticket for Senate poll: Malik accepts party decision with grace

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader and former Interior minister Senator Rehman Malik, who was ignored by the PPP for a party ticket for Senate elections, has said he respects the decision of his party as awarding Senate tickers is the sole prerogative of the party.

“I respect and welcome the party decision regarding awarding Senate tickets and congratulate the leadership and all those who have been awarded tickets,” he said, adding that he wishes all those best of luck whom the party awarded Senate tickets. He said he is proud of the party and the PPP family.

He said that in every difficult time, he stood by Benazir Bhutto and the present leadership.

“I advise some people in the media to avoid speculations,” he said. He condemned and contradicted the propaganda on the social media. He said damage to one's reputation through spreading fabricated news is a violation of Pemra rules and cyber laws, adding that his legal team reserves the right to take legal action against those who are spreading propaganda against him.