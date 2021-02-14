Two die, 33 test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two patients died of Covid-19 while 33 more tested positive for the viral infection in the district on Saturday. With the new casualties, the fatalities from the coronavirus reached 67 in the district.

Briefing media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said that 72-year old Saeed and Salim Khan were infected by the fatal virus and had been under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, for the last several days. However, both the patients expired despite hectic efforts by the doctors to save their lives. The officials said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection. They said that 33 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 2,296. They said that 2033 Covvid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 196 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.

The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus. They appealed the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.