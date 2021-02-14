Kidnapped teacher recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: A schoolteacher was recovered within 24 hours after kidnapping along with his car, official sources said. According to an official statement, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah received a report about the kidnapping of a teacher Talha along with his car and he formed a team to trace the captive.
A team of Chura Police Station conducted a raid and recovered the captive Talha, a resident of Nowshera district.
A woman, allegedly involved in the kidnapping, was also arrested. The police said there had been a dispute between the teacher and the alleged kidnappers. They said raids were underway for the arrest of the remaining culprits of the kidnapping bid.