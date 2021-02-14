PTI to give best results in Senate elections: Punjab CM

BAHAWALPUR: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the PTI would give best results in Senate elections and the party candidates are filing their nomination papers for Senate polls on the directions of the party leadership.

The CM was talking to media men at Fort Derawer in Cholistan desert during his visit to 16th Cholistan desert jeep rally at Dilwish Stadium here on Saturday.

He said Cholistan desert jeep rally is promoting soft image of the country internationally.

It is the biggest regular feature of motor sports in the country and promoting tourism and creating a big economic activity for the area, particularly for Cholistan, he added.

The CM claimed that the PTI government is focusing on the development of south Punjab and maximum development funds were being allocated for the south Punjab.

He said Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) is being allocated funds to promote tourism in south Punjab and in the entire province.

The chief minister during his day long visit inaugurated TDCP Tourists Resort near historic Fort Derawer and double-decker bus for the tourists.

Earlier, the chief minister arrived in Cholistan desert from Lahore by helicopter.