Jammu, Kashmir to get state status at ‘appropriate time’: Amit

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir will get back the state status at "an appropriate time," Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said Saturday.The Indian government had, on August 5, 2019, revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and the area lost its statehood. Jammu and Kashmir were split into two federally-ruled territories -- Kashmir and Ladakh. Shah made the remarks in the Lok Sabha while replying to opposition Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's question about the promises Shah made to the people after the abrogation of Article 370.

The question by Chowdhury and Shah's response came during a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill.

"Many MPs said bringing the amendment means Jammu and Kashmir won't get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere is it written that Jammu and Kashmir won't get statehood. Where are you drawing this conclusion from?" Shah asked the opposition.

"I have said in this House and I say it again -- this Bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. Statehood will be given... at an appropriate time," the Home Minister said. Chowdhury, the lawmaker from West Bengal, accused the government of not being able to keep the promises mentioned in the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir's development.

Congress, along with other opposition parties, attacked the BJP over the abrogation of Article 370. Later, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament.