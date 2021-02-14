Gilani says doesn’t believe in horse-trading

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on Saturday said he does not believe in horse-trading as elections are always contested not on the basis of money but personal contacts.

“I am the only prime minister who was elected with consensus as no money was involved in my election as the opposition also voted for me,” he said while talking to newsmen after submitting his nomination papers as the joint candidate of the opposition from the federal capital for Senate elections.

Two former prime ministers Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi besides other PDM leaders were present during the press talk. Gilani said if elections are held according to the Constitution, votes always are given on the basis of conscience. He said the PPP gave the Constitution to the country and revived it in its original shape with the support of all allied partners and stakeholders. “We believe in the rule of law and when all work within their constitutional ambit, there is no clash,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said the PDM takes all decisions with consensus and he is thankful to the PDM and his party leadership. To another question, he said though he has good relations with Jehangir Tareen, he did not make any contact with him.

On open ballot for Senate elections, he said an amendment to the Constitution is possible only after following the constitutional requirements. “If an ordinance comes at this stage, it raises concerns,” he said, adding that it is the constitutional right of the parliament to make any amendment to the Constitution.

Responding to a question, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PML-N has nominated Farah Akbar for the woman seat from Islamabad. He said open balloting is never held anywhere in the world and if the government wants to bring an amendment for open ballot, a parliamentary committee should be constituted for a discussion on it.