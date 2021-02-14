Sabzwari likely to be MQM-P’s candidate for Senate polls

KARACHI: Although several leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan have acquired nomination forms for a Senate seat from Sindh on general, technocrat and women seats, the party sources said that the party has chosen Faisal Sabzwari as their candidate on the general seat of the upper house of parliament.

Former provincial ministers Sabzwari and Rauf Siddiqui, former MNAs Khawaja Sohail Mansoor and Abdul Qadir Khanzada, and former MPA Dr Zafar Kamali had acquired nomination forms for the general seats from the Election Commission of Pakistan. On technocrat seats, Siddiqui and Syed Khizer Ali Zaidi obtained the nomination forms while Khalida Ateeb acquired the nomination form for the women’s seat.

Khushbakht Shujaat, Mian Ateeq Sheikh, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Nighat Mirza will be completing their terms in the Senate. While, the MQM-P can easily clinch a general seat due to its 21 MPAs in Sindh Assembly, the PTI, the MQM-P, and Grand Democratic Alliance, the three coalition partners in the Centre, are in contact to reach an understanding to gain more seats in the Senate polls from Sindh. The GDA, an umbrella organisation of several parties in Sindh, has fielded Pakistan Muslim League-Functional senior leader Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi for the general seats. Whereas, the PTI is fielding federal minister Faisal Vawda and Saifullah Abro on general and technocrats seats from Sindh.