Farhatullah Babar runs short of Senate polls’ fee

PESHAWAR: An interesting situation was developed in Peshawar on Saturday when senior PPP leader Farhatullah Babar could not produce the full fee required to deposit along with the nomination papers he wanted to file for contesting Senate elections.The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday had announced awarding party ticket to Farhatullah Babar as its candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

When Farhatullah Babar reached the office of the Election Commission’s Returning Officer he was short of thousands of rupees.

There were only Rs32,000 in Farhatullah’s wallet, while the fees to be deposited with the nomination papers was Rs40,000.

The PPP leaders, who accompanied the senior party leader then contributed the remaining amount paving way for Farhatullah Babar to submit his papers.