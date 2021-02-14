close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
February 14, 2021

Farhatullah Babar runs short of Senate polls’ fee

Top Story

I
INP
February 14, 2021

PESHAWAR: An interesting situation was developed in Peshawar on Saturday when senior PPP leader Farhatullah Babar could not produce the full fee required to deposit along with the nomination papers he wanted to file for contesting Senate elections.The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday had announced awarding party ticket to Farhatullah Babar as its candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

When Farhatullah Babar reached the office of the Election Commission’s Returning Officer he was short of thousands of rupees.

There were only Rs32,000 in Farhatullah’s wallet, while the fees to be deposited with the nomination papers was Rs40,000.

The PPP leaders, who accompanied the senior party leader then contributed the remaining amount paving way for Farhatullah Babar to submit his papers.

Latest News

More From Top Story