Bid to smuggle weapons to Afghanistan foiled

ISLAMABAD: The FBR’s Customs authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition to Afghanistan in guise of the exports consignments.

According to the FBR’s announcement here on Saturday, the Model Customs Collectorate (A&F), Peshawar at Customs Station, Torkham, foiled the attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition to Afghanistan in the exports consignment.

A 22-wheeler trailer loaded with cement bags was scanned at Torkham. The scan report highlighted abnormal images.

The exports consignment was then put to thorough examination, which led to the recovery of 120 pistols of assorted brands and 43,500 rounds.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the FIR is being lodged. Further investigation is underway.