30 Taliban killed in own bomb blast in Bulk province

MAZAR-E-SHARIF: A total of 30 Taliban militants were killed as their explosive device went off inside a mosque in Dawlatabad district of the northern Balkh province on Saturday, an army spokesman in the northern region, Mohammad Hanif Rezai said.

According to the spokesman, a group of Taliban insurgents were busy with receiving training in Qalta village of the restive district on how to make explosive devices and roadside bombs when a mine went off suddenly, killing 30 militants on the spot, six of them foreign nationals.

The spokesman, however, failed to identify the nationality of the foreigners killed in the blast but said the blast took place at 09:25 am local time.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Balkh province with Mazar-i-Sharif as its capital have yet to make comments. –Xinhua