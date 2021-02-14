World Radio Day: CM terms radio best source of mass communication

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the radio the best and an effective source of mass communication.

He said that despite the rapid growth of electronic and social media, radio is still an important source of authentic information. He said the radio has also developed itself on modern lines with the passage of time.

Usman Buzdar in his message on World Radio Day, said that radio Pakistan had discharged its obligation in an effective manner in every era. State-run radio kept its listener informed from every movement of war, especially, its role during the wars of 1965 and 1971 was commendable.

The chief minister said that when there was no electricity in his area, he used to listen to radio broadcasts. Radio Pakistan, through running commentary of hockey and cricket matches, kept the sports lovers informed from movement to movement situation. He said that programmes being broadcasted on the radio have interest for the people of different walks of life. He said radio is still providing guidance to its listeners in different sectors, including agriculture, health and sports.

State-run Radio has comprehensively taken part in polio campaign, the war against dengue and COVID-19. He lauded the role of radio Pakistan and said that its significance cannot be denied.