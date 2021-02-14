Vaccination of health workers intensified, says Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Saturday said that the Punjab had intensified vaccination process of healthcare workers and over 70,000 staff would be vaccinated within 21 days.

She was addressing a video conference of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

She said the process of vaccination had been paced up in the province and over 70,000 frontline healthcare workers would be vaccinated within 21 days. She said that all SOPs were being strictly implemented according to directions from the NCOC. The minister said that smart lockdowns were being imposed in sensitive areas. She said that the smart lockdowns had been helpful in controlling spr