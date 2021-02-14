Public forum held in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Torghar, Tanveerur Rehman, on Saturday assured to address problems related to health, education and infrastructure in the district.

“The government wants to bring the backward areas on a par with the developed localities, which is why we have been holding public meetings to understand people’s problems,” he told a public forum in Darbani Akazai area. People from various areas attended the forum and raised issues related to the health, education and roads and other sectors.

The participants said it was unfortunate that the erstwhile tribal belt Torghar was given the status of a settled district in 2011, but still they were even without a hospital and there was no college either for girls in the entire district. Work on the District Headquarters Hospital has been suspended for the last several months because of the fund shortage, said one of the locals.

The deputy commissioner said he would take up all the issues raised by the residents with the authorities concerned for their early redressal.