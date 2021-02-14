One shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: One person was killed and another injured in a firing incident in Mir Ali in North Waziristan on Saturday.
The sources said that two brothers were on their way in a motorcycle when unidentified persons opened fire on them. As a result, one brother was killed and another sustained injuries.