3 killed in NWA cylinder blast

MIRANSHAH: Three members of a family were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded inside a house in Mirali Tehsil, North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.
The Rescue 1122 officials said that a gas cylinder exploded inside a house in Khadi village, killing three persons, including two children, and injuring seven others, including a woman. The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital in Mir Ali.