IGP assures heirs of deceased cops of cooperation

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi met with the heirs of deceased cops at Central Police Office here on Saturday.

The AIG Establishment and other high-ranking Police officers were also present.

The delegation informed the IGP about their problems. The assured them that the police force would extend cooperation to them as per the law.

The IGP said that the police officers and jawans rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism, maintenance of law and order and for the protection of life and property of the people.

He said that as a commander of the force it was his utmost priority to look after the families of police Shuhada and police personnel who died in the line of duty.

Sanaullah informed the members of the delegation that on his direction 243 heirs of police personnel, who died during duty, had been recruited in Police department as junior clerks, constables and Class-IV under the Deceased Sons Quota.

The IGP said that this is for the first time in the history of police that a large number of heirs of police personnel were recruited in the Police department.

The IGP made it clear that the typing test was held in the direction of the high court and candidates who passed the test were issued appointment letters and recruited in the Police department. The IGP assured the delegation that their legitimate demands would be considered.