Winter sports event concludes at Malam Jabba

PESHAWAR: A large number of national and international athletes participated in the thrilling competitions in the first-ever adventurous Red Bull Homerun at the scenic Malam Jabba ski resort in Swat valley on Saturday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department, Red Bull Homerun Pakistan and the Samson Group of Companies had jointly organised the event at the winter sports ski resort in Malam Jabba.

Member National Assembly Dr Haider Ali was the chief guest. Officials from the Tourism Department, KPCTA, district administration, Red Bull Homerun Pakistan chief executive officer Taimur Afaq, Samson Group of Companies CEO Wasim Rahman and others were also present.

Professional, amateurs and winter sports enthusiasts from Austria, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Switzerland and athletes from different cities of Pakistan exhibited their skills in ski and snowboarding competitions.

The athletes skillfully covered the track in a short time and received thunderous applause from the audience during the ski and snowboarding races.

with 01:02 minute and Shah got third position with 01:19 minute.

The Red Bull Homerun events are organised in 19 countries of the world, including Malam Jabba Ski Resort in Swat valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.