‘PDM propaganda against govt attempt to disrupt democracy’

JHANG: Federal Minister for Ministry of States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan has said that the PDM propaganda against the government has been exposed as it is an indirectly attempt to disrupt the democracy.

He was addressing a public function here on Saturday. The federal minister said that the opposition leaders use language against the national institutions which never happened before in our history. The country facing a difficult financial situation due to alleged corruption of former rulers, but the PTI government was trying to get out of this crisis by adopting corruption-free policies, he added. To minimise the financial problems of public servants, the government had increased 25pc salaries, he maintained.

‘WPS HELPFUL FOR GIRL STUDENTS’: Government College for Women Sadar Principal Mrs Munawar Sultana has said that active patrolling of Women Protection Squad (female cops) outside the campus is helpful for securing girl students. In a meeting, the principal and other members of the board of the college discussed safety and security affairs of the students especially while travelling to the college and back to their homes. WPS in-charge Nadia Rasheed briefed the college administration and told that the WPS had started patrolling on the city roads linking to the college. She said that the female cops were also present in local markets to ensure protection of the girls.