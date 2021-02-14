‘Govt failed to address people’s issues’

LALAMUSA: PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the government has failed to address the problems of the people.

Talking to media at Dera Kaira on Saturday, the PPP leader said that the issues of the country were beyond the approach of Imran Khan and he had failed to run the government affairs. Imran Khan should keep in mind that it was not a game of children to run the country, he added.

He said that the PDM was taking practical steps to get rid of present rulers.

The condition of people was miserable due to ever increasing inflation and unemployment, he lamented.

He said that transparent elections were must for real democracy. He said that joint efforts were needed as not a single party could pull out the country from crisis. Later, Kaira visited his constituency and attended different functions.