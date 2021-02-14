close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

Dacoit injured during police 'encounter'

Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

MULTAN: An alleged dacoit was injured during a police ‘encounter’ near Jalalpurpur Sadar on Saturday.

Reportedly, a police party was taking alleged dacoit Sajid Hussain to recover weapons and other articles.

In the meantime, the alleged accomplices of the dacoit intercepted the police vehicle in a bid to release their accomplice from the police custody. The accused opened fire at the police, which was retaliated.

As a result, Sajid was critically injured by the firing of his own accomplices who later fled. A police head constable Irshad also sustained minor injuries. The police have registered a case.

