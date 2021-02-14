Patwari arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested a patwari for allegedly accepting a bribe in Mianwali district.
The ACE sources said Regional Director Khalid Masood Faroka received an application in which it was stated that patwari Muhammad Ishaq Khan was demanding a bribe for the name correction in land record. ACE circle officer Khushab Muhammad Awais arrested the patwari when he was receiving Rs 25,000 from the applicant..