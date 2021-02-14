close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
A
APP
February 14, 2021

Patwari arrested

National

A
APP
February 14, 2021

SARGODHA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested a patwari for allegedly accepting a bribe in Mianwali district.

The ACE sources said Regional Director Khalid Masood Faroka received an application in which it was stated that patwari Muhammad Ishaq Khan was demanding a bribe for the name correction in land record. ACE circle officer Khushab Muhammad Awais arrested the patwari when he was receiving Rs 25,000 from the applicant..

