Buzdar pays tribute to police martyrs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on the fourth anniversary of Charing Cross blast, paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Capt (retd) DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobeen, SSP Operations Zahid Gondal and other policemen, who had embraced martyrdom in the blast.

He said that nation would always remember the bravery and courage of these sons of soil. The Punjab government is with the families of the martyrs and expresses full solidarity with them, adding that they are still alive in our hearts.