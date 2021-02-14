ACE recovers dues from defaulters

GUJRANWALA: On the directions of Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees, the department has recovered pending conversion and building fee from the defaulters. The department recovered Rs 2.3 million and deposited the amount in the government’s exchequer. The ACE regional director appreciated the efforts of the officers and officials of the department for making the agenda of the government a success and added that all possible steps were being taken against the corrupt mafia.