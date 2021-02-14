Drones to monitor motorways, highways

ISLAMABAD: The motorways and highways of the country would now be monitored through sophisticated drones’ system which would also provide a record of round the clock movement on roads.

The technology would help in not only controlling and managing the traffic volume across the motorways and highways for its smooth and safe flow but also provide for effective and timely interception of crimes. The information gathered by the drones could be used in nabbing the criminals.

According to the well-placed sources in the National Highways and Motorways Police, the system will be in place in a couple of weeks. The use of drone’s technology would be displayed towards the end of this month at few points on the motorways.

Pakistan will be the first country in the region to employ drone technology for supervision of the highways and motorways network.

The project discussed here on Friday at the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) headquarters under its Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam through a virtual conference attended by officers of the force from across the country.

The meeting also took up a five-year plan for catering future requirements and demands of the Motorway Police for its modernisation since the Motorways network in the country is completing quarter century of its establishment in a few months.

The plan would cater to all the new trends prevailing in movement on the roads helping Pakistan to become a country with model road network, like other developed countries.

The projected five-year plan will also identify the resources to be generated by the motorways and highways infrastructure.

A proposal is under review for introduction of various speed limits for different vehicles on the motorways and highways.

The existing speed limit could be enhanced on some sectors while reduction of speed limit could also be imposed in some parts.

The main theme of the project is to ensure trouble free, faster but safe traffic movement.

A system is also being introduced to only allow those vehicles to ply on the roads which are mechanically fit for commuting.

As the result any vehicle that isn’t suitable for travelling on motorways and highways would not be allowed on the roads.

The training and grooming of the force on modern lines is also part of the future project.

The existing traffic laws and rules are also being examined for facilitating the smooth and safe traffic.