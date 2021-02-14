close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
February 14, 2021

Karachi Corps takes part in tactical drills in Thar

February 14, 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Corps troops are taking part in tactical drills and procedures as part of the exercise “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” in the Thar Desert, the Inter-Services Public Relation said Saturday.

The four-week-long defensive manoeuvre exercise began on January and will end on February 28, according to the military's media wing. "The defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts," the ISPR said. According to ISPR, the drill is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under a conventional operations setting.

