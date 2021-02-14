Pakistan wastes 3.3m ton plastic every year

KARACHI: 2020 was a year filled with fear and setbacks; and while we did everything in our power to keep ourselves safe and comforted, we couldn’t end up keeping our environment safe and comforted.

As a result of single-use face masks, disposable gloves and panic buying during the lockdown in polythene bags, our oceans saw a surge in plastic waste – a problem that has already been haunting our planet way before the pandemic. In fact, it is estimated that by 2050 we will see more plastic waste in the ocean than fish.

Not only that, this contribution to the plastic problem is also institutionally driven. The fact that major brands still fail to take into account the environmental risks of their plastic packaging only found itself further fueled when bulk buying took place amid lockdown.

In this scenario, Unilever has emerged as one organization that has recognized, acknowledged, and realized the detrimental affects of mass produced and packaged products on the planet. And they didn’t just stop there. Knowing all too well about the drastic effects of plastic, Unilever has not only taken steps to reduce plastic from its packaging but is also urging Pakistan to #FaceThePlastic with several initiatives and activations. After all, a problem of this magnitude can only be tackled with a response of a similar magnitude. Unilever Pakistan, in light of the entity’s global initiative to reduce, reuse, and recycle plastic waste is helping people #FaceThePlastic in a way never done before.