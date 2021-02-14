Funds distribution among MPs: Justice Isa questions procedure by SC for releasing order

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa has questioned the procedure, adopted by the Supreme Court, for releasing its order on Feb 11 in a matter relating to the alleged announcement of prime minister regarding the distribution of Rs500 million development funds among parliamentarians ahead of the Senate elections. A five-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Juttice Mushir Alam, Justice Umer Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, on Feb 11, disposed of an instant case after the federal government denied distributing any funds among the lawmakers.

The court order, written by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, had restrained Justice Qazi Faez Isa from hearing cases involving the prime minister.

On Saturday, Justice Isa, in a letter, written to SC Registrar, stated that an order was passed by the apex court and released to the media before sending to him.

“I have learnt that an order/ judgment [don’t know which one] was passed in the subject case on Feb 11, 2021, and released to the media. This is shocking since as yet, I have not received the file with the order/ judgment,” Justice Isa said. He added that it was a settled practice that after the judge heading the bench [in this case the Chief Justice] writes the order/ judgment; it is sent to the next senior judge, and so on. However, Justice Iajazul Ahsen apparently received it, but he never did, and the world knows it before he has seen it. Justice Isa asked as to why the order/ judgment was not sent to him and why the settled practice of sending it to the next senior judge was not followed.