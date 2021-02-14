Alleged harassment: Girl students not to sit in front seats of school vans

MANSEHRA: The police here have taken measures to prevent the harassment of schoolchildren particularly girls at

the hands of van drivers who transported them to schools and colleges across the district.

“We have banned the sharing of the front seat by students particularly girls with the van drivers in order to protect them from sexual harassment and other crimes,” said a press release issued by the Police Department on Saturday.

It said that parents had complained to the police about the alleged harassment of their children by the van drivers, which prompted the police to take such measures.

“This is not a human rights issue. In fact imposing a ban on students to share front seats with drivers is one of the measures being adopted by the Hazara police to protect the lives and dignity of the students,” said the press release.

“We have conducted the screening of school van drivers to ensure that the drivers, who used drugs, are not allowed to take children to schools,” said the press release.