Rs440 million okayed for projects in KP: MPA

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sanctioned Rs440 million funds for different development schemes in Oghi tehsil of Mansehra district.

“The government has released Rs240 million funds for two ongoing projects and rest of Rs200 million would be released before June this year,” MPA Nawabzada Fareed, the chairman of the district development advisory committee, told reporters in Oghi on Saturday.

He said that work on Battal road, which links the Oghi tehsil and Tanawal with Karakoram Highway and Hazara Expressway, was well in progress and the chief minister released Rs220 million funds to expedite the work on the important road project.

“An amount of Rs20 million is also released for the rural health centre in order to expedite the work and in time completion of it,” said Fareed.

The chairman of the district development advisory committee said that classes at the newly-built government girls degree college were being started from the 2021/22 session as almost all the faculty, including principal and other staff, was appointed.

“Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has been taking personal interest in the developing the backward and underprivileged areas in the province,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Shinkiari police have arrested Muhammad Saqib, who was wanted in the murder of Saeedur Rehman.

The police party raided the Behdadi area and arrested the accused who was attempting to flee the area.