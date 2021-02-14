Stolen rare species deer recovered, three arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people allegedly involved in stealing of three rare species deer from Dera Wildlife Park were arrested and the stolen animals recovered, said a senior official of the Wildlife Department on Saturday.

Khan Malook, District Forrest Officer (DFO), told reporters at a media briefing that three deer stolen from the Dera Wildlife Park were recovered as a result of joint efforts by Wildlife departments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said cases were registered against five accused identified as Mazhar, Bhawal, Allah Nawaz, Junaid and Naseeb Khan on the charges of stealing three rare species deer.

The official said that the KP and Punjab police formed a special team led by Kashif Sattar of Rajanpur Police Station from Punjab and Arif Mahmood of Saddar Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan to work out the case.

He said that three rare species dear had been stolen from the local park a couple of days back.

The official said that acting on a tip-off, the cops raided the hideout of the accused in a locality in Bahawalpur district in Punjab and arrested three of the accused and recovered the stolen deer. He said that two accused were still at large.

The recovered deer were kept for the time being at the wildlife park in Bahawalpur and would be brought back to Dera Ismail Khan after completion of the investigation.