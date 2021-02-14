Jazz dominate Bucks again, Lakers rally past Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES: Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles scored 27 points each as the league-leading Utah Jazz used an explosive and balanced attack to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129 -115 and continue their dominant run through the NBA on Friday.

The Jazz had four players score 25 points in a game for the first time in franchise history as Donovan Mitchell (26) and Jordan Clarkson (25) also got into an offensive flow in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of almost 4000 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena.

It was the sixth straight win and the 17th victory in 18 games for the Jazz, who became the first NBA team to reach the 20 win mark when they beat Boston on Tuesday. “It doesn’t matter who does the scoring, we are going to go out there and play the right way,” said Mitchell. Gobert had 12 assists and four blocks while Clarkson came off the bench to score 25 for Utah, who have beaten Milwaukee twice this season and both times by double digits. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points, 15 rebounds and six assists but the Bucks lost their second game in a row.

The Jazz seized control in the second quarter when they outscored the Bucks 34-21. They put up 35 points in the first quarter and nailed 12 of 24 threes in the first half. Elsewhere, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 63 points as the Los Angeles Lakers used a second half blitz to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 115-105 for their seventh straight win. For the first time in four games the defending league champion Lakers didn’t have to go into overtime, but they did need to rally from a 20-point first half deficit for the second game in a row.