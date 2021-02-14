Going green

During the last few decades, there has been a dramatic change all around the globe, all resulting from major environmental changes. Smoke-emitting vehicles have played a major role in environmental degradation. In 2013, the transportation sector contributed more than half of carbon monoxide and almost a quarter of hydrocarbons emitted into our air. The exposure to high levels of these pollutants can have adverse health outcomes. Solar-powered vehicles can play an important role in tackling environmental pollution.

Across the world, researchers are making enormous development in solar technology. Pakistan has ideal climatic conditions for solar power generation with eight to nine hours of sunshine per day. Our government should use these natural resources for the development of our country. New automobile industries based on solar technology should be built in Pakistan. This will not only help in the development of our country but will also protect our natural environment.

Hafsa Zoha

Lahore