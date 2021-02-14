Shocking incidents

This refers to the letter ‘People’s power’ (Feb11) by Naeem Sadiq. It is indeed shameful that the entire nation had to observe two distinctly different, but regretful, incidents which occurred in Islamabad in the past few days. First, the attack on the IHC building by unruly lawyers. Second, the use of force by the Islamabad police to disperse government employees who were leading a peaceful protest. These incidents speak volumes about the state of incompetence of the incumbent government and the continuous deterioration of the nation’s moral values.

What can we do to fix this situation? All stakeholders must come together to ensure rule of law.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore