close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 14, 2021

Shocking incidents

Newspost

 
February 14, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘People’s power’ (Feb11) by Naeem Sadiq. It is indeed shameful that the entire nation had to observe two distinctly different, but regretful, incidents which occurred in Islamabad in the past few days. First, the attack on the IHC building by unruly lawyers. Second, the use of force by the Islamabad police to disperse government employees who were leading a peaceful protest. These incidents speak volumes about the state of incompetence of the incumbent government and the continuous deterioration of the nation’s moral values.

What can we do to fix this situation? All stakeholders must come together to ensure rule of law.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost